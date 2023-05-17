Iran's North Drilling Co., Russian Traektoriya-Servis ink MoU

The two sides, which signed the MoU on the sidelines of the Iran-Russia B2B meeting in the presence of Iran’s Deputy Oil Minister for International Affairs and Trade Ahmad Asadzadeh, agreed to cooperate in implementing drilling projects, particularly directional drilling, and supplying equipment, SHANA reported.

Morteza Pakravan Nouqani, North Drilling Company acting head, said NDCO has considerable experience in offering technical and engineering drilling services, adding, “If Russians are eager to get [our] services, we will draw out contracts and MoUs in the future.”

Meanwhile, the industry and energy minister of the Republic of Bashkortostan Sheldiaev Aleksandr in an address to the opening ceremony of the B2B meeting in ‎Tehran on Tuesday said 20 companies ‎from the Russian Republic have taken part in the first business-to-business (B2B) meeting between Iranian ‎and Russian companies on cooperation in oil and gas sectors.‎

Russian trade representative in Iran Rustam Zhiganshin also in the B2B meeting said that Iranian and Russian heads of state are “completely” prepared for expanding trade and ‎economic cooperation in the oil and gas sectors.

He said the B2B meeting is a “big” step toward enhancing bilateral cooperation in the oil and gas sectors, ‎adding the value of the trade transactions between Iran and Russia is increasing on a yearly basis. ‎

Zhiganshin stressed that Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, who arrived in Tehran earlier in ‎the day, will meet Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji on Tuesday to discuss the development of bilateral ‎relations. ‎

He added the representatives of over 50 small and medium-sized Russian firms have taken part in ‎the B2B meeting to discuss with their Iranian counterparts issues pertaining to the oil, gas and ‎petrochemical industries, production of the oil industry equipment, exports of technical and engineering ‎services and technological cooperation. ‎

