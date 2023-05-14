Raeisi urges ministers to pursue Iran water rights in Hirmand

President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi made the remarks in the cabinet meeting on Sunday evening.

Referring to the recent victories of the Resistance Front in the Gaza Strip and the call of the Zionists for a ceasefire, Raeisi stated, "Although the martyrdom of our loved ones in Gaza was saddening, by standing up against the Zionist regime the resistance movement in Palestine showed that it has upper hands and has the final say."

The Iranian president also assigned a special mission to the Ministers of Energy and Foreign Affairs and the President's Special Representative for Afghanistan Affairs and emphasized, "Iran's water share in Hirmand is an important issue, pursue this issue seriously."

The Iranian president approved IRIB'S cooperation in accurately and creatively reflection on the decisions and actions of the government in order to create more hope in the society, and said, "Enemies and ill-wishers always try to create hopelessness and despair in the hearts of people, and the media, especially the national media, should increase hope and trust in the society by intelligently reflecting the facts."

