Many developed societies suffer from lack of morality, faith

Ebrahim Raeisi made the remarks in a meeting with the Patriarch of the Assyrian Church of the East Mar Awa III and the accompanying delegation on Monday.

The Iranian President considered faith and ethics as the central issue of human society and said, "If faith and ethics are explained well, especially by those who have a place in divine religions, they can solve many problems of human societies."

Stating that today many societies suffer from a lack of morality and faith despite development, Raeisi clarified, "Human need is not only for development and prosperity, but one of the most important human needs in these societies that have been neglected is spirituality, morality and connection with God."

He considered atrocities and crimes against humanity in different parts of the world as a result of being away from morals and faith, adding, "Takfiri terrorists committed crimes in our region with the false claim of religious orientation but without minimum adherence to morals and faith, but those who stood up against this criminal group, including the martyr Lieutenant General Hajj Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, were armed with the weapons of true faith and morals."

The Iranian President stated that the condition for the satisfaction of the Holy Prophet of Islam (PBUH), Jesus Christ (PBUH) and all the prophets and divine saints is an insistence on the divine faith and opposition to oppression and corruption.

"The foundation of civilization and civility that prophets and divine saints have promised is rationality, spirituality, ethics and justice, and we should seek the formation of such human-building societies," he added.

Patriarch Marava Royal III, for his part, expressed satisfaction with the special attention paid by the officials of the Islamic Republic to inter-religious dialogues, and added, "The presence of representatives of religions in the governing structure of the Islamic Republic shows the depth of the Establishment's belief and respect for religions and we hope that these bonds of affection and friendship will increase day by day."

"I thank the Islamic Republic of Iran for its fight against the ISIL terrorist group for the survival of faith and humanity in Iraq and Syria," he further pointed out.

