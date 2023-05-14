Iran's saffron exports register significant growth

According to the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration, a total of 12.31 tons of saffron worth $13.36 million were exported from Iran to 29 countries during the first month of the current fiscal year (March 21-April 20), registering a 54% and 41% year-on-year rise in weight and value respectively.

The shipments came in different packages, including under 10 grams, 10-30 grams and more than 30 grams, as well as in the form of saffron powder.

The UAE was the main export destination in terms of weight, as the country imported 3.91 tons of saffron worth $4.54 million from Iran during the period, Financial Tribune reported.

It was followed by China with 3.76 tons worth $4.65 million and Spain with 2.34 tons worth $2.56 million.

MNA/PR