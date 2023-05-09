Kan'ani reacts to Zionist regime's targeting of schoolkids

"The Zionist criminal regime destroyed a Palestinian children's school yesterday," Nasser Kan'ani said in a post on his Twitter account after at least 13 Palestinians, including four children and four women, were killed and 20 others were injured in a series of Israeli airstrikes on the besieged Gaza Strip in early hours of Tuesday morning.

"Israel is the child-killing monster that constantly appears in the nightmares of Palestinian children," the Iranian spokesman added.

In another post, Kan'ani reacted to yesterday's news about the EU's cancellation of Europe Day event over Ben-Gvir’s participation in Tel Aviv, saying "Europe Day is a time to think about the terrible results of the actions of some European states who claim to be advocates of human rights that in their use of human rights as political means, intervention in the internal affairs of other countries, in their political and instrumental use of terrorist groups, their support for the occupying regime of Israel against the Palestinian nation and their accompanying with inhumane sanctions that America has imposed against the people of Iran."

KI