Beirut calls for intl. action against Zionist regime's crimes

Condemning the Israeli regime's attack on the Gaza Strip and Nablus, the Lebanese foreign ministry warned about the dangers of intensifying these attacks and Zionists' continued aggression against the Islamic and Christian holy places.

The continued aggression of the Zionist regime against Islamic and Christian holy places is a dangerous threat to world peace and security, the statement reads.

The Lebanese foreign ministry also called for immediate international action to establish a prompt ceasefire and stop the Zionists' attacks in order to prevent the continuation of violence and loss of lives and property.

In recent days, the Israeli regime has carried out a fresh attack on the Gaza Strip, killing 15 people and injuring 22 others.

