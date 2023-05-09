Palestinian group Lions’ Den warns Israel of surprise attacks

“There is no voice more sonorous than that of the [Palestinian] Resistance front,” the Nablus-based group said in a statement on Tuesday, vowing to take revenge for the blood of those martyred in Gaza.

“This time the gates of hell will open up to Zionists from Nablus,” it warned.

The Lions’ Den then extended his sincere condolences over the targeted killings of three high-profile commanders of the al-Quds Brigades – the military wing of the Islamic Jihad Resistance movement.

“We honor the memory of Gaza martyrs, who have reached the highest position that a man can possibly attain in his ascend towards perfection. Gaza-based resistance fighters, who avenge for any acts of aggression against Palestinians, well know how to retaliate for the assassinations,” the Resistance group noted, Press TV reported.

“We are all at your command and service. There is no voice louder than those of yours and the resistance front. We are calling on all walks of Palestinian society not to get upset and not to have a feeling of despair at all," the group said addressing Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip.

“We warn the occupying regime that time is running out, and the gates of hell will open up to the Zionists from Nablus,” the Lions’ Den said.

The Israeli regime said in a statement that the senior Islamic Jihad officials assassinated in the early Tuesday strikes include Khalil al-Bahitini, the commander of the al-Quds Brigades in the northern Gaza Strip, Tariq Izz al-Din, a spokesperson for the movement who also manages retaliatory operations in the West Bank and Gaza, and Jihad al-Ghannam, secretary of the movement's military council.

At least 13 Palestinians were killed in the strikes and 20 others were wounded, according to Palestinian reports, with a number of sites in Gaza City, Rafah and Khan Yunis targeted, among other locations.

Alongside the assassinations, six military compounds and a military position belonging to the Islamic Jihad were targeted as well.

