2 Palestinians martyred in clashes with Israeli regime forces

The clashes broke out between the Israeli regime's forces and Palestinians after Zionists raided Qabatiya city in Jenin on early Wednesday.

According to local sources, the Zionist soldiers targeted the car of the two Palestinian martyrs during a fierce armed conflict with the Resistance fighters.

Another Palestinian was injured during the Zionists' attack on Jenin, the reports added.

Resistance groups in the area reported that severe skirmishes erupted between the Palestinian fighters and the Israeli regime's forces following the incident.

Meanwhile, Palestinian sources reported that Zionists carried out raids on different areas of the West Bank early Wednesday and arrested more than 15 Palestinian citizens.

Zionist regime's troops also attacked a village in eastern Ramallah and injured 6 Palestinians by targeting them with bullets.

