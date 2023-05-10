  1. World
  2. Middle East
May 10, 2023, 12:00 PM

2 Palestinians martyred in clashes with Israeli regime forces

2 Palestinians martyred in clashes with Israeli regime forces

TEHRAN, May 10 (MNA) – Two Palestinian young men were shot dead during clashes with Zionist troops on Wednesday.

The clashes broke out between the Israeli regime's forces and Palestinians after Zionists raided Qabatiya city in Jenin on early Wednesday.

According to local sources, the Zionist soldiers targeted the car of the two Palestinian martyrs during a fierce armed conflict with the Resistance fighters.

Another Palestinian was injured during the Zionists' attack on Jenin, the reports added.

Resistance groups in the area reported that severe skirmishes erupted between the Palestinian fighters and the Israeli regime's forces following the incident.

Meanwhile, Palestinian sources reported that Zionists carried out raids on different areas of the West Bank early Wednesday and arrested more than 15 Palestinian citizens.

Zionist regime's troops also attacked a village in eastern Ramallah and injured 6 Palestinians by targeting them with bullets.

MP/5776194

News Code 200551

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News