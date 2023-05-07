Iran voices readiness to reconstruct Syrian airports

Referring to the country's plan to transfer 50 thousand pilgrims to Syria annually, Mohammad Mohammadi Bakhsh said that the issues related to this plan were discussed between Iranian and Syrian officials.

He also noted that Iran has expressed its readiness to reconstruct Syria's airports, including Damascus Airport.

Some agreements have been reached regarding the training of the personnel of the Syrian air force, the CAO head said.

A new chapter of relations can be established between Iran and Syria with the increase in mutual flights, he concluded.

Earlier on Wednesday, Iran’s transportation minister Mehrdad Bazrpash said that some 50,000 pilgrims will be sent to Syria from Iran per year under an agreement signed with Syrian authorities earlier in the day.

The agreement was one of 15 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) signed in the presence of Raeisi and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the People’s Palace in Damascus.

The MoUs will enable Iran and Syria to significantly increase their trade and economic ties now that the Arab country is emerging from more than a decade of fighting against foreign-backed militants.

Bazrpash said an average of 1,000 pilgrims will be able to travel from Iran to Syria every week to pay tribute to the holy shrines of Hazrat Zaynab (AS) and Hazrat Ruqayya (AS) in Damascus.

He said visit to Syria by Iranian pilgrims will start within the next two months through three to five direct regular flights per week between Iranian cities and Damascus.

