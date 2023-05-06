Iran will keep supporting Syria, President Raeisi vows

The Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi made the remarks in an interview with SANA and Syria TV broadcast on Friday.

Americans occupied some areas of Syria to loot its resources in an attempt to achieve the goals that they failed to achieve through terrorism, but the resistance of the Syrian people will defeat their plots, and victory will be Syria’s ally in the end, President Raeisi pointed out.

On Iranian-Syrian relations, Raeisi said, “After the victory of the Islamic revolution in Iran, Syrian-Iranian relations witnessed a new shape. The stances of the founding leader Hafez al-Assad were distinguished towards the Palestinian cause and the Resistance front since he has often declared his support for the Resistance axis, his stances are fair and strong against the Zionist entity, and these positions continue during the era of President Bashar al-Assad."

Syria is at the forefront of the countries of resistance and it stood clearly and strongly against Zionist greed, ambitions, and aggressions, and assumed a prominent stance in this alliance, cooperating with everyone who stands against the Zionist entity, he said, adding that as long as President Assad affirmed these stances, "we found in Iran that standing against the Zionism and supporting the Palestinian people has become the first issue of Iranian foreign policy, as Imam Khomeini (RA) declared that the Palestinian issue is the first issue of the Islamic world, and the issue of liberating Al-Quds Al-Sharif always has the priority."

On Iranian-Saudi relations, Raeisi said that the two countries are large and the return of relations between them will change balances in the region and regulate them, and the Islamic peoples in the region go towards supporting the resistance and justice.

As for Syria-Turkey relations, Raeisi said that Iran has affirmed that all Syrian territory should return to Syria; and the Syrian government has to establish its control on all the lands, after that, security would return to the border region.

“There should not be any presence of Turkish troops in any Syrian territory,” President Raeisi added.

