Iran to resume flights with Saudi Arabia

Jafar Yazarlou, the spokesman of CAO, made the announcement on Tuesday and said the resumption of passenger flights between Iran and Saudi Arabia is contingent upon formal authorization from the aviation authority.

“After studying the issue, the necessary and official permits for these flights will be issued and flights will be carried out between the two countries,” Yazarlou said in an interview with Tasnim news agency.

According to Tasnim, one of the items of the recent Iran-Saudi agreement was the facilitation of flights for pilgrimage to the holy Iranian city of Mashhad.

After several days of intensive negotiations hosted by China, Iran and Saudi Arabia finally clinched a deal on Friday to restore diplomatic relations and re-open embassies and missions within two months.

According to a joint statement, Iran and Saudi Arabia highlighted the need to respect each others’ national sovereignty and refrain from interfering in the internal affairs of one another.

Iran, Saudi Arabia and China expressed their firm determination to make their utmost efforts to promote regional and international peace and security, it emphasized.

Saudi Arabia severed diplomatic relations with Iran in January 2016 after Iranian protesters, enraged by the execution of prominent Shia cleric Sheikh Nimr Baqir al-Nimr by the Saudi government, stormed its embassy in Tehran.

The two sides had held five rounds of negotiations in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad since April 2021.

MNA/PR