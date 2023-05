Fierce clashes broke out between Palestinians and Zionists as the regime's forces stormed the Noor Shams refugee camp in the West Bank town of Tulkarem, media sources reported on Saturday.

During the Zionists' raid, two Resistance forces were martyred and several others were injured.

According to the reports, the Zionists prevented the ambulances from reaching the Palestinians.

The Zionist regime has not yet announced the number of its injuries.

MNA/FNA14020216000119