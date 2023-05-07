UN obliged to protect Palestinians against Israeli crimes

"As a result of the deliberate silence of the false claimants of #human_rights, the assassination and killing of the Palestinian activists and people have turned into a daily behavior of the Zionists," Nasser Kan'ani said in a post on his official Twitter account on Sunday.

He added that international bodies and the UN Security Council, in particular, have a legal responsibility to support the Palestinian people in the face of the occupying Israeli regime.

Over the past months, the Israeli regime has ramped up attacks on Palestinian towns and cities throughout the occupied territories. As a result of these attacks, dozens of Palestinians have lost their lives and many others have been arrested.

MNA/