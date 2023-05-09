  1. Politics
Four Palestinians martyred, injured in new Israeli airstrikes

TEHRAN, May 09 (MNA) – A Zionist Israeli regime airstrike killed two Palestinians and injured two others in the east of al-Qarara town, north of Khan Younes city, in the southern Gaza Strip on Tuesday afternoon

An Israeli drone fired missiles at a vehicle in the east of the southern coastal enclave town, completely burning it and killing two passengers, according to WAFA correspondent.

He reported medical sources in Nasser Hospital confirming that the bodies of the two slain Palestinians recovered from the car were severely burned and mutilated, while noting that two casualties were hospitalized.

In the predawn hours of today, at least 13 Palestinians, including four children and four women, were killed and 20 others were injured in a series of Israeli airstrikes ushering in a new aggression on the besieged Gaza Strip.

