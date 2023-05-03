Iran, Syria sign 15 cooperation documents

Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi and Bashar Assad signed the comprehensive program of strategic and long-term cooperation between Iran and Syria in various fields in a ceremony at the Syrian Presidential Palace in Damascus on Wednesday afternoon.

Also, the senior officials of Iran and Syria, in the presence of Presidents Raeisi and Bashar Assad, signed 14 cooperation documents between the two countries in the fields of trade cooperation, oil and energy, technical engineering, housing, rail and air transportation, free zones and private sector, communications and technology and earthquake and facilitation of pilgrimages for citizens of both countries.

These documents were signed by the Iranian ministers of Foreign Affairs, Road and Urban Development, Economy, Oil, Communication and Information Technology with their Syrian counterparts.

Raeisi who departed Tehran for the Syrian capital on Wednesday at the invitation of Bashar al-Assad for a two-day visit, was welcomed by the Syrian Minister of Economy and Foreign Trade Mohammad Samer al-Khalil upon his arrival at the Damascus International Airport.

This is the first trip by an Iranian president to Syria since the foreign-backed war gripped the Arab country in 2011.

SKH/President.ir