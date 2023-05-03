12-year of Syria's resistance should be thanked for: Raeisi

In continuation of his state visit to Syria, President Ebrahim Raeisi delivered a speech at Sayyeda Zainab (PBUH) Holy Shrine in the Damascus suburbs on Wednesday afternoon.

A public ceremony was held on Wednesday to welcome Iran’s President Ebrahim Raeisi at Sayyeda Zainab (P) Holy Shrine in Damascus suburbs.

At the ceremony, Raeisi pointed to the foreign-provoked war in Syria which started in 2011, saying "For 12 years they conspired, 12 years of sedition, 12 years of illegal financing ISIL, 12 years of killing children and making women homeless."

"But today Syria is standing strong and proud. Eternal shame on the enemies of Islam and honor and proud for the Mujahideen of God's way," the president said.

"On behalf of myself and the government and nation of Iran, I praise the people and government of Syria for their resistance and standing and victory in this field," he added.

"This 12-year resistance should be thanked for," he went on to say.

The president said that the new developments in the region are taking place in favor of the Resistance Front, saying "The resistance of the people of Syria and the resistance of the Palestinian people against the Zionist regime has made the conditions in favor of the Resistance Front and against the Zionist regime."

He promised the Syrians that Iran will keep assisting them, saying "Syria resisted for 12 years and won, just as we were by your side during the Resistance period, the Islamic Republic will be by your side during the reconstruction period."

MNA