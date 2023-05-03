Iranian President arrives in Damascus for bilateral talks

The airplane carrying Iran’s President has landed at Damascus International Airport. This is the first trip by an Iranian president to Syria since the foreign-backed war gripped the Arab country in 2011.

Upon his arrival at the Damascus airport, Raeisi was welcomed by the Syrian Minister of Economy and Foreign Trade Mohammad Samer al-Khalil. Syrian President will also officially greet Raeisi later.

Several Iranian ministers are accompanying the Iranian president during his visit to Syria, including Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, IOil Minister Javad Owji, transportation minister Mehrdad Bazrpash, Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Gharaei Ashtiani, and the ICT minister Eisa Zarepour.

During the two-day visit, Raeisi and his accompanying delegation are set to hold meetings with Syrian officials to discuss ways to strengthen and deepen political relations, as well as enhance the level of economic and trade cooperation between Tehran and Damascus.

Raeisi is also scheduled to take part in the joint meeting of Iranian and Syrian merchants, hold meetings with Iranian nationals residing in Syria, and visit the Islamic holy sites in the Arab country.

Earlier on Wednesday, Raeisi told journalists before his departure for Damascus, "Today, it is clear to everyone in the region that the Islamic Republic of Iran is considered a strong pillar that everyone can trust."

Iran's positions and status are considered as a main and effective player in the developments of the region, the Iranian president stressed.

Saying that during his visit, the Iranian and Syrian delegations will hold consultations on strengthening and improving economic, political and security relations, Raeisi stressed, "The will of the two countries is on the development of relations and there are many fields for expanding cooperation. In our talks, we are also pursuing the acceleration of the implementation of the agreements between the two countries, and I am sure that the expansion of relations between Tehran and Damascus will benefit the two nations and the region."

Elsewhere in his remarks, Raeisi slammed the chaos that the US-led groups such as ISIL have created in Syria, hailing the resistance of the Syrian nation against such events.

