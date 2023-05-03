Raeisi's Syria visit success of Iran's regional diplomacy

Referring to President Raeisi's Wednesday visit to Damascus, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in a tweet wrote, "In addition to its political, security, and economic aspects, the visit shows the victory of the political will of the Resistance and the success of the Iranian government's diplomacy in completing the regional integration process."

Raeisi's visit will take place after 13 years in continuation of the administration’s neighborliness diplomacy. It will focus on strengthening economic and political ties between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Syria, as well as the Resistance Axis, the Iranian government spokesman said on Tuesday.

Bashar al-Assad had visited Iran twice. Raeisi’s trip is the first after internal tensions and war-mongering by ISIL terrorists with the sponsorship of some global and regional supporters of terrorism.

Iran maintains an advisory mission in Syria at the request of Damascus with the aim of helping the war-torn Arab country get rid of the foreign-backed militants, who have been fighting against the democratically-elected Syrian government since 2011.

Iran’s advisory assistance helped Syria defeat ISIL and win back control of almost all regions from terrorists.

