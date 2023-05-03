Regional, extra-regional changes not affected Iran-Syria ties

Assad officially welcomes Raeisi

Raeisi was officially welcomed by his Syrain counterpart, Bashar al-Assad at the People's Palace in Damascus.

Raeisi who departed Tehran for the Syrian capital on Wednesday at the invitation of Bashar al-Assad for a two-day visit, was welcomed by the Syrian Minister of Economy and Foreign Trade Mohammad Samer al-Khalil upon his arrival at the Damascus International Airport.

This is the first trip by an Iranian president to Syria since the foreign-backed war gripped the Arab country in 2011.

Speaking to reporters before leaving Tehran, the Iranian chief executive said the trip is in line with the “completely strategic” Tehran-Damascus relations, noting that perseverance and resistance against the enemies – the notions repeatedly highlighted by Iranian officials – have worked.

“Today, it is clear to everyone in the region that the Islamic Republic of Iran is a strong pillar that everyone can trust and that it plays a major and effective role in regional developments,” he added.

Raeisi also said that Iran and Syria have the will to expand ties, something that will benefit both nations and the region.

