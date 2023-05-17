Iran, Syria sign agreement on production of vans, buses

The 20 cooperation documents signed between Iran and Syria will expand the cooperation between the two countries in the field of energy, mines, extraterritorial cultivation, etc, Mahdi Safari said Wednesday, referring to President Raeisi's recent visit to Damascus.

During the visit, good agreements were made between the two countries regarding the tariffs, and this measure affect Iran's exports to Syria positively, Safari added.

He also expressed hope to witness the growth of trade interactions between Iran and Syria.

A good agreement was also reached between Iran and Syria regarding the production of vans and buses, he also said.

The issue of cooperation in the field of energy production and distribution, facilitating economic and commercial cooperation by establishing a joint bank and insurance and reducing trade tariffs between the two countries to zero, strengthening and expanding transit between Iran, Iraq, and Syria, the efforts of the Syrian side and Iran's assistance to revive Syria's agricultural, industrial and energy capacities after the war and facilitating pilgrimages between the two countries were among the main topics of the cooperation documents that were signed between the two countries, President Ebrahim Raeisi said in a press conference after his two-day trip to Syria.

