‘Be angry and die of this anger’: Iran to US

"The US has expressed concern about the Iranian president's visit to Syria and its results and described them as malign!" Nasser Kan'ani wrote in a tweet on Thursday.

"Of course, the anger of the malign regime, whose horns have been broken in Syria and the entire region by Iran and the axis of resistance, and which must end its aggressive presence in Syria, is natural," he further noted.

"Be angry and die with this anger," he added.

The US expressed concern Wednesday over Iranian President Ebrahim Raiesi’s visit to Syria, saying the deepening ties between the two countries should be a source of worry for the international community.

"That the Iranian regime and the Assad regime are continuing to deepen their ties should be of great concern to not just our allies and partners and countries in the region but also the world broadly," State Department Deputy Spokesman Vedant Patel said at a briefing.

"These are two regimes that have continued to partake in malign destabilizing activities, not just in their immediate countries, but also in the region broadly," he claimed.

President Raiesi traveled to the Syrian capital Damascus on Wednesday for the first visit by an Iranian leader to the Arab country in more than a decade.

