Iran, Syria to establish joint banking, insurance

The comprehensive program of strategic and long-term cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Syrian Arab Republic and 14 other cooperation documents were signed earlier on Wednesday by Ayatollah Seyed Ebrahim Raisi and Bashar Assad, the presidents, and high officials of the two countries.

Mehrdad Bazrpash, who is Chairman of the joint commission for economic cooperation between Iran and Syria and also Iran's road minister, said, "These documents facilitate the conditions of business and economic activities among businessmen and economic activists in a way that they can engage in business and economic activities with a better quality and in broader volumes."

Regarding the issue of sending pilgrims to Syria, the Iranian official said, "According to the agreement made between Tehran and Damascus, 50 thousand pilgrims are supposed to visit the shrines of Hazrat Zeinab (PBUH) and Hazrat Ruqayya (S.A), with an average of 1,000 pilgrims per week on three to five flights. The operation of sending pilgrims to Syria will be done in the next 2 months."

As regards the establishment of a joint bank and insurance company between Iran and Syria, Bazrpash stated, "In a meeting which will be supposedly attended by Iran's economy minister, a joint bank and insurance for the economic activities of the two countries will be established."

"With the establishment of the joint bank and insurance, many economic activities will be carried out, but until the establishment of the bank, an operating bank on behalf of Iran and Syria will provide easy financial exchange operations in order to facilitate financial measures for businessmen," added the Iranian minister.

