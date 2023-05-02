Exports from Mehran crossing top $91 m in one month

Ruhollah Gholami pointed out that 147 thousand tons of goods were exported from the Mehran border from the beginning of Iran’s calendar year starting on March 21 which shows an 11 percent growth in value compared to the same period in the last year.

Metal products, ceramic tiles, plastic products, iron ore, cement clinker, and petrochemical products are the main exported items, he stated.

Earlier, he underlined that 3,259 million tons of non-oil goods were exported from Mehran Border to Iraq, showing a 44 and 39 percent growth in weight and value respectively during the last fiscal year (March 2021-22).

Mehran customs has ranked first place out of 12 customs bordering Iraq in the past year, he noted.

AMK/5768826