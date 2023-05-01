FM urges for stepped-up Iran-India regional, intl. coop.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian held a meeting with Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Kumar Doval in Tehran on Monday afternoon during which he emphasized the long-standing bilateral relations, and expressed hope that the visit of the National Security Adviser of India to Tehran will lead to serious developments in the relations between the two countries in the strategic field.

Referring to the constructive talks between President Ebrahim Raeisi and the Prime Minister of India had on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, the Iranian foreign minister expressed his satisfaction that the membership of the Islamic Republic of Iran in that organization will be finalized in the upcoming meeting of the heads of the states of that organization in New Delhi.

Amir-Abdollahian attached great importance to the approaches of the two countries in important international issues and expressed hope that the cooperation between the two countries in important regional and international issues, including in the areas of fighting terrorism and drug trafficking, will further develop.

The minister further presented an assessment of the level of economic and commercial cooperation between the two sides given the existing capacities and potentials of both sides, and called for the enhancement of relations in those areas and expressed hope that the new round of the meeting of joint commission for economic cooperation between the two countries that will be held in Tehran would lay the necessary ground for that.

Ajit Doval, for his part, attached great importance to the existing international conditions and the changes and developments that are taking place on the world stage and also the existence of a broad range of fields of cooperation between the two countries. He also stressed the need to design a cooperation roadmap. between the two countries in the form of long-term partnership.

The Indian national security advisor considered the transit cooperation between the two countries to be an important topic in the relations between the two countries and emphasized the promotion of India's participation and the finalization of cooperation by that country in Chabahar, which will bring about the convergence among other countries in the Central Asian region, the Caucasus as well as Russia.

Cooperation between the two countries in Chabahar, bilateral banking issues, talks between Iran and world powers on the removal of the anti-Iran sanctions, regional issues including the developments in Afghanistan were among the other issues discussed in the meeting.

KI/IRN85098702