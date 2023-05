Earlier on Monday, Doval met and held talks with his Iranian counterpart, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani.

During the meeting, Iranian top security official Shamkhani called for the activation of the rial (IRR)-rupee payment mechanism.

"Activating the rial-rupee mechanism is a necessary and important action that will play a decisive role in advancing common goals in various economic fields," he emphasized.

