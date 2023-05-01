Iran thrashes Kuwait at 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey Women's Asia

Iranian women’s national ice hockey team gained an emphatic victory against Kuwait 20-0 in group B of the 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey Women's Asia.

Team Melli is scheduled to meet Kyrgyzstan on Wednesday (May 3, 2023) in Group B.

Earlier on Sunday, Iran defeated India 17-1 in the tournament.

Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, and the UAE are in Group A.

After a single round-robin in each group, the first two teams from Group A will qualify for the semifinals and the remaining teams need to qualify for the semifinals against the best two teams coming from Group B.

AMK/5767964