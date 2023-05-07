Iran vice-champion at 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey Women's Asia

Iran suffered a loss to Thailand 3-1 in the final match of the competition.

This was Iran's girls' first-ever presence in Asian competitions.

The Iranian girls had defeated India 17-1, Kuwait 20-0, Kyrgyzstan 26-0, the UAE 14-0 and Singapore 3-0 in the event to reach the final.

Earlier today, Singapore beat India 3-1 to finish third.

The event which kicked off on April 30 in Bangkok, Thailand wrapped up today (Sunday).

The IIHF Women's Asia and Oceania Championship is an international women's ice hockey tournament run by the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF).

TM/5773818