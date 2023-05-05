Iran advance to 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey Women's Asia semis

Iran had previously defeated India 17-1, Kuwait 20-0 and Kyrgyzstan 26-0 in their previous matches in Group B.
TEHRAN, May 05 (MNA) – The national Iranian women's ice hockey team defeated the UAE team 14-0 on Thursday night to book a place at the 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey Women's Asia and Oceania Championship semifinals.
Iran had previously defeated India 17-1, Kuwait 20-0 and Kyrgyzstan 26-0 in their previous matches in Group B.
The event started on April 30 in Bangkok, Thailand and will finish on May 8.
MNA/TT
