  1. Sports
May 3, 2023, 1:15 PM

Iran defeats Kyrgyzstan at 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey Women's Asia

Iran defeats Kyrgyzstan at 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey Women's Asia

TEHRAN, May 03 (MNA) – Iran gained an emphatic victory against Kyrgyzstan at the 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey Women's Asia and Oceania Championship in Thailand on Wednesday.

Iranian women’s national ice hockey team thrashed Kyrgyzstan 26-0 in group B of the 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey Women's Asia and advanced to the semifinals of the competition.

Earlier, Iran defeated India 17-1 and Kuwait 20-0 in the tournament.

Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, and the UAE are in Group A.

After a single round-robin in each group, the first two teams from Group A will qualify for the semifinals and the remaining teams need to qualify for the semifinals against the best two teams coming from Group B.

AMK/5769913

News Code 200233

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News