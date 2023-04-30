Russia says its forces take four blocks in western Bakhmut

Russian state-owned news agency RIA quoted Russia’s Ministry of Defence as saying that the country's forces had taken four blocks in western Bakhmut.

Bakhmut, also known as Artemivsk or Artyomovsk, is a city in eastern Ukraine.

Russian forces have been struggling for months to capture the city in eastern Ukraine.

The battle of Bakhmut is an ongoing series of military engagements in and near the city of Bakhmut between the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the Russian Armed Forces during the larger battle for Donbas.

While the shelling of Bakhmut began in May 2022, the main attack on the city started on 1 August after Russian forces advanced from the Popasna direction, following a Ukrainian withdrawal from that front.

MNA/PR