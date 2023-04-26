Raeisi condoles martyrdom of Ayatollah Soleimani

The Iranian president extended condolences to Ayatollah Soleimani's family, the religious scholars, and the people of Mazandaran province.

Raeisi also urged the security and law enforcement forces to identify the causes of the incident and the possible motive of the attack's perpetrator.

Media sources reported on Wednesday that Ayatollah Soleimani, a member of the Assembly of Experts for Leadership, was martyred in an armed attack in northern Iran.

Ayatollah Abbasali Soleimani, a member of the Assembly of Experts and also a former representative of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in the southeastern Iranian province of Sistan and Baluchistan, died in hospital on Wednesday after being shot at a bank in the city of Babolsar.

General Governor of Mazandaran Province, Seyyed Mahmoud Hosseinipour, told the state-run Islamic Republic of Iran News Network (IRINN) television news channel that an investigation is underway to find out the circumstances surrounding the deadly incident and the motive behind the assassination.

