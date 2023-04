TEHRAN, Apr. 29 (MNA) – The funeral ceremony of Martyr Ayatollah Abbas Ali Soleimani was held on Saturday at Hazrat Masumeh (SA) shrine in Qom.

Ayatollah Abbasali Soleimani, a member of the Assembly of Experts and also a former representative of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in the southeastern Iranian province of Sistan and Baluchistan, died in hospital on Wednesday after being shot at a bank in the city of Babolsar.