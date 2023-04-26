  1. Politics
Ayatollah Soleimani martyred in armed attack in N Iran

TEHRAN, Apr. 26 (MNA) – Media sources reported on Wednesday that Ayatollah Soleimani, a member of the Assembly of Experts for Leadership, was martyred in an armed attack in northern Iran.

Iranian senior cleric Ayatollah Abbas-Ali Soleimani was assassinated in an armed attack in Babolsar city of Mazandaran Province, Iran. 

According to the reports, the assailant was arrested with the efforts of the security forces.

Marzieh Rahmani

