Raeisi visits Khuzestan in 2nd round of provincial visits

Upon his arrival at the Dezful Airport, the Iranian president was welcomed by the families of martyrs.

During the two-day visit, Raeisi and his accompanying delegation are scheduled to visit different cities and regions of Khuzestan province. This is the 7th time that Raeisi is visiting Khuzestan.

Several projects are also set to be utilized in the presence of the president.

The Iranian president will also hold meetings with groups of people in the cities of Andimeshk, Ahvaz, and Shadegan.

