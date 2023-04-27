  1. Iran
Apr 27, 2023, 9:16 AM

Raeisi visits Khuzestan in 2nd round of provincial visits

Raeisi visits Khuzestan in 2nd round of provincial visits

TEHRAN, Apr. 27 (MNA) – Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi arrived in Khuzestan province on Thursday as his second round of provincial visits continues.

Upon his arrival at the Dezful Airport, the Iranian president was welcomed by the families of martyrs.

During the two-day visit, Raeisi and his accompanying delegation are scheduled to visit different cities and regions of Khuzestan province. This is the 7th time that Raeisi is visiting Khuzestan.

Several projects are also set to be utilized in the presence of the president.

The Iranian president will also hold meetings with groups of people in the cities of Andimeshk, Ahvaz, and Shadegan.

MP/5764621

News Code 199960

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News