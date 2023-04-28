Cleric urges for competence in appointing people to posts

Tehran's interim Friday prayers leader, Hojjat-ol-Islam Mohammad Hassan Abu Torabi Fard said during this week's Friday Prayers in Tehran that the Islamic Establishment in Iran is based on people's votes, therefore people's satisfaction matters a lot.

He urged for preparation for later this year's parliamentary elections and said that the officials have to take steps to increase people's satisfaction in order to secure their participation in that election.

He added that people should vote for people who deserve to hold the posts, adding that as the first Shia Imam, Imam Ali (AS) said, the governmental posts have to be filled with people who are competent while they also observe Taqwa.

The senior cleric further urged for more cooperation and coordination among the three branches of government in line with the Leader's guidelines.

"As the Leader of the Revolution said the unity between the three branches of government is an inevitable necessity. this unity paves the way for the unity of the branches of government with the nation," Abu Torabi Fard concluded.

MNA/FNA14020208000184