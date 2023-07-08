Iranian President due in Africa this week

The Iranian president is set to leave Tehran for Africa on Tuesday, Tasnim News Agency reported on Saturday.

During the Africa tour, Raeisi will pay a visit to Kenya, Uganda, and Zimbabwe at the invitation of his counterparts.

In April, the Director General of the Africa Department at Iran's Foreign Ministry Valiollah Mohammadi Nasrabadi said that President Raeisi will visit several African countries in the first half of the current Iranian year (starting on March 21).

The presidents of several African countries have been also invited to visit Tehran, he added, saying that some high-ranking officials from some of the countries of the African continent have expressed their interest in visiting Tehran.

"According to the measures that have been taken, we predict that Iran's trade with the countries of the African continent will increase to more than two billion dollars this year," Nasrabadi noted.

