Different heads of states congratulate Raeisi on Eid Fitr

Raisi felicitates leaders and people of Islamic countries on Eid al-Fitr:

According to the website of the President of Iran, in separate messages on Friday, President Ebrahim Raeisi congratulated the leaders and people of Islamic countries on the arrival of Eid al-Fitr, and described Eid al-Fitr as the feast of returning to nature and the time of pride and joy for fasting people and righteous servants of God, and expressed hope that with the blessing of this auspicious Eid and by adhering to the great teachings of the religion of Islam and the life-giving teachings of the beloved Prophet of Islam H.H Muhammad Mustafa (PBUH) and in the light of joint efforts, we try to realize the ideals of the life-giving religion of Islam, the increasing unity and solidarity of the Islamic Ummah, and the growth and promotion of cooperation between our countries.

Indian PM congratulates Raeisi on Eid al-Fitr:

In a message, Narendra Modi the Prime Minister of India, congratulated the Eid al-Fitr on behalf of the government and people of his country to the president and the people of Iran.

"Now that people in all parts of the world are preparing for the celebration of Eid al-Fitr with constant enthusiasm, values ​​such as brotherhood and solidarity are also taken into account. We wish peace, sympathy, health and happiness for people all over the world." he wrote.

Earlier, Ilham Aliyev the president of Azerbaijan offered congratulations on the holy month of Ramadan and the Eid Al-Fitr to the Leader of Islamic Revolution, the President and the people Iran and wished God Almighty will accept their prayers and worshipping.

UAE felicitates Iranian president on Eid Fitr:

Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, president of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, deputy prime minister of the United Arab Emirates in separate messages to President of Iran Ayatollah Seyed Ebrahim Raeis ion Friday congratulated Eid Al-Fitr.

President of Tajikistan felicitates President Raeisi on Eid al-Fitr:

According to President.ir, Emomali Rahmon sent a message to the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran and congratulated him and the people of Iran on Eid al-Fitr.

In his congratulatory message, the President of Tajikistan pointed out that the great ideals of Eid al-Fitr throughout the ages have led our people to follow worthy spiritual values, adding, "I am confident that friendship relations and beneficial cooperation in various fields between our countries, based on the stable traditions of Eid al-Fitr, will develop in the future and reach a new level in terms of quality and quantity with joint constructive efforts."

Emir of Qatar offers congratulations on Eid Fitr to Raeisi:

The Iranian president in a phone call with the Emir of Qatar called for Muslim countries unity to stop the Israeli regime's actions in the occupied lands against Palestinians.

Seyed Ebrahim Raeisi, in a telephone conversation with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar, on Thursday afternoon, congratulated the people and government of Qatar on Eid al-Fitr and the beginning of the month of Shawwal.

The Iranian president stated that the expansion and consolidation of relations with neighbors is the priority of Iran's foreign policy and considered regional developments possible in the shadow of dialogues, interactions and cooperation between the countries of the region.

Referring to the recent crimes committed by the Zionist regime in Al-Aqsa Mosque and against the defenseless Palestinian fasting people, President Raeisi emphasized the need for unity and coordination of Islamic countries in preventing the actions of this regime and supporting the oppressed Palestinian people.

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, for his part, congratulated the government and people of Iran on Eid al-Fitr and the beginning of the month of Shawwal, and by referring to the strong relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran, emphasized the readiness of his country to develop relations with Iran in all areas.

The Emir of Qatar also strongly condemned the recent aggressions of the Zionist regime against the oppressed people of Palestine and said, "Qatar's consistent position on the Palestinian issue has been to support the oppressed people of this country and condemn the aggressions of the Zionist regime."

Aliyev congratulates Eid Fitr to Iranian authorities:

In a message on Thursday, the President of Azerbaijan congratulated the Leader, the President and the people Iran on the Eid al-Fitr.

In a message to president of Iran Ebrahim Raeisi, Ilham Aliyev offered congratulations on the holy month of Ramadan and the Eid Al-Fitr to the Leader of Islamic Revolution, the President and the people Iran and wished God Almighty will accept their prayers and fasting.

Sultan of Oman and President Raeisi hold phone call to congratulate Eid Fitr:

Seyed Ebrahim Raeisi held a telephone conversation with Haitham bin Tarik, the Sultan of Oman on Wednesday noon. During the call, Raeisi congratulated the government and nation of Oman on Eid al-Fitr in advance.

The Iranian president pointed to the privileged relations Iran has with Oman and reviewed the implementation of the agreements reached between the two countries.

Condemning the aggression committed by the Zionist regime and the barbaric crimes done by the regime against the defenseless Palestinian fasting people, the Iranian President said, "No doubt, the cooperation, companionship and like-mindedness of all Islamic countries will be effective in deterring the aggression of the Zionists and realizing the legal rights of the Palestinian nation."

Haitham bin Tarik, for his part, voiced his satisfaction with the level of relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran and emphasized the implementation of the agreements between the two countries.

The Sultan of Oman also condemned the actions of the Zionist regime in desecrating Al-Aqsa Mosque and said, "We always insist on our position on the Palestinian issue until the realization of the legal rights of the Palestinians."

Raeisi hold phone call with the Bangladeshi PM:

In a phone call with Sheikh Hasina, the Prime Minister of Bangladesh on Monday afternoon, President Ebrahim Raeisi stressed the need for integration and unity among Islamic countries in supporting the Palestinian issue and condemned the aggressions of the Zionist regime, especially the atrocities of the regime in Al-Aqsa Mosque against the fasting Palestinian worshippers during the holy Ramadan.

Congratulating the government and the Muslim nation of Bangladesh on Eid-al-Fitr in advance, President Raeisi considered Iran's foreign policy to be based on the development and strengthening of relations with the countries of the world, especially the Islamic countries and expressed hope that the good relations between Iran and Bangladesh, especially in the field of economic and trade cooperation will further develop.

Sheikh Hasina, for her part, strongly condemned the criminal actions of the Zionist regime against the fasting Palestinian people and emphasized, "Supporting the oppressed people of Palestine and condemning the aggressions of the Zionist regime is the constant stance of the government and the people of Bangladesh."

Referring to the importance of developing relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Prime Minister of Bangladesh emphasized strengthening these relations, especially in the trade and economy and regional cooperation to reach the desired level.

