Palestinians more hopeful for destruction of Israel

Every year in the holy month of Ramadan, the cause of the freedom of Palestine gets a new life and the Holy Al-Quds gets closer to freedom, Nasser Kan’ani tweeted on Saturday on the occasion of the Eid al-Fitr which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan.

This year, Palestinians shined brightly both in Jihad and in performing Eid al-Fitr prayers in Al-Aqsa Mosque, Kan’ani said.

Now, the occupied lands are more chaotic and its occupying settlers are more desperate than ever, he said, adding that the Palestinians, with a stronger faith in God's help, with more confidence in the result of Resistance and relying on the support of the free people of the world, are more hopeful than ever for the complete liberation of Palestine and the destruction of Israel.

RHM/5761095