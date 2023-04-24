6 Zionists injured in martyrdom-seeking op. in west of Quds

The local Hebrew and Arab media in Palestine reported on Monday afternoon that a martyrdom-seeking operation took place on Jaffa Road located in west of occupied Quds.

Palestinian Shahab news agency reported, quoting Zionist media sources, that following the operation, gunfire was heard and five Zionist settlers were injured. Local sources reported that ambulances quickly arrived at the scene to take the injured to hospitals.

Israeli Channel 12 also reported that the operation was carried out by a suspected Palestinian young man using a car and the driver was trying to run over the Zionists. The operation was carried out 200 meters away from the commemoration ceremony that was being held for the Israeli army forces who had been killed.

The Israeli Army Radio admitted that 6 Zionists were injured in the suspected Palestinian operation.

Meanwhile, medical sources have reported the number of the Zionists injured in the incident was eight.

Some Hebrew news sources said that the suspect who did the operation was a young Palestinian man wearing Israeli "Haredi" clothing. The young man was reported to have been shot dead by Israeli soldiers.

Earlier today, local media in the occupying regime reported that a disabled Israeli soldier set himself on fire in protest against the decision by the regime's military.

MNA/FNA14020204000838