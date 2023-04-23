Iraqi PM congratulates Iranian president on Eid al-Fitr

In a phone call on Saturday evening, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, while congratulating president Raeisi and the people of Iran on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, stressed the need to try to improve the level of relations between the two countries as much as possible, considering the existing capacities and cultural and historical common grounds of the two nations.

In this telephone conversation, while congratulating the Prime Minister, the members of the Iraqi government and the nation on Eid al-Fitr, the President said, "The full implementation of the agreements between Tehran and Baghdad will raise the relations and cooperation between the two countries to a new level".

The Iranian president also received congratulatory messages from the presidents of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.

MP/President.ir