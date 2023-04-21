  1. Politics
Apr 21, 2023, 3:53 PM

Indian PM congratulates Raeisi on Eid al-Fitr

Indian PM congratulates Raeisi on Eid al-Fitr

TEHRAN, Apr. 21 (MNA) – In a message to President of Iran on Friday, the Prime Minister of India congratulated the president and the people of Iran on the Eid al-Fitr.

In a message, Narendra Modi the Prime Minister of India, congratulated the Eid al-Fitr on behalf of the government and people of his country to the president and the people of Iran. 

"Now that people in all parts of the world are preparing for the celebration of Eid al-Fitr with constant enthusiasm, values ​​such as brotherhood and solidarity are also taken into account. We wish peace, sympathy, health and happiness for people all over the world." he wrote. 

Earlier, Ilham Aliyev the president of Azerbaijan offered congratulations on the holy month of Ramadan and the Eid Al-Fitr to the Leader of Islamic Revolution, the President and the people Iran and wished God Almighty will accept their prayers and worshipping.

SKH/President.ir

News Code 199763

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News