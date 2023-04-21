Indian PM congratulates Raeisi on Eid al-Fitr

In a message, Narendra Modi the Prime Minister of India, congratulated the Eid al-Fitr on behalf of the government and people of his country to the president and the people of Iran.

"Now that people in all parts of the world are preparing for the celebration of Eid al-Fitr with constant enthusiasm, values ​​such as brotherhood and solidarity are also taken into account. We wish peace, sympathy, health and happiness for people all over the world." he wrote.

Earlier, Ilham Aliyev the president of Azerbaijan offered congratulations on the holy month of Ramadan and the Eid Al-Fitr to the Leader of Islamic Revolution, the President and the people Iran and wished God Almighty will accept their prayers and worshipping.

SKH/President.ir