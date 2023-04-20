Raeisi calls on EU states to end support for terrorists

In the telephone conversation between Ayatollah Seyed Ebrahim Raeisi and Mr. "Alexander De Croo " the Prime Minister of Belgium, the latest state of judicial interactions and cooperation between the two countries and ways to speed up the implementation of relevant agreements were discussed.

Referring to the 130-year-old historical relations between Iran and Belgium, the president stressed the development of interactions and cooperation in diverse fields of science and technology, industry and agriculture between the two countries.

Raeisi also called on European countries to stop supporting and sheltering terrorist and separatist groups in these countries.

The Prime Minister of Belgium for his spart, expressed his satisfaction with the understandings reached between the two countries in the field of mutual cooperation, and emphasized the development and strengthening of the relations between the two countries in diverse fields.

KI

