Food security base of economic, cultural, social security

On Thursday morning, in the second session of the Supreme Council of Health and Food Security in the 13th Administration, Ayatollah Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi described food security as one of the most important issues in the world today and a multi-faceted issue that should be pursued based on cultural work and educational programs, President.ir website reported.

The President described ensuring food security to require the cooperation of different sectors and stated, "Food security is the foundation of economic, cultural and social security, and if food security is disturbed, it will have adverse effects in all sectors."

The President appreciated the efforts of 21 institutions involved in the drafting of the 10-year comprehensive document on "Food and Nutrition Security" and said, "The food security document is a road map for the convergence, coordination and close cooperation of the institutions in order to facilitate the equitable benefit of the people from a healthy and desirable food basket."

The President said, "Today, many countries have designed 20-year plans to provide healthy food for citizens, which has a great impact on their physical, spiritual and social health, and that's why the compilation of the national food security document in our country is a necessary and commendable task, the implementation of which must be followed seriously."

Referring to the connection of different sectors with the issue of food security, Raeisi assigned a 4-person committee with the presence of representatives of the Ministries of Health and Agricultural Jihad, the Vice-President for Scientific Affairs and the Supreme Council of Cultural Revolution to promote the national food and nutrition security document.

The President also mandated the Ministry of Health and the Secretariat of the Supreme Council of Health and Food Security to define food safety indicators, monitor the performance of all relevant institutions, and report the progress of implementing the National Food Security Document on an ongoing basis.

MNA