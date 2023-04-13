Iraq, Oman mediate to restore Iran-Egypt relations: report

The The Iraqi Al-Maloomah Press Agency quoted a high-ranking diplomat in Cairo as saying that "although Egypt welcomes this mediation, especially Iraqi mediation, as Egypt and Iraq have special relations, Egypt is monitoring developments in the region."

On Monday, the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that Iran welcomes any positive and forward development aimed at strengthening relations between the peoples of Iran and Egypt, denying imposing any restrictions on the Egyptian citizens' travel to Iran, and welcoming any openness by Egypt to its citizens' visits to Iran.

Following the signing of the agreement on the restoration of relations between Riyadh and Tehran in Beijing on March 10, the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that it follows this agreement with interest and looks forward to the fact that this agreement will help deescalate tensions in the region.

