  1. Economy
Jun 28, 2020, 12:11 PM

Iran exports $1.09bn oil products via PSEEZ in three months: official

TEHRAN, Jun. 28 (MNA) – Head of Pars Special Economic Energy Zone [PSEEZ] Customs Department General said that 4.4 million tons of oil products, worth $1.09 billion were exported via this customs office in the first three months of the current Iranian calendar year [March 20 to June 20].

Amir Abbas Hamidi also said on Sunday that, “the exports of non-oil products from South Pars Customs Department General is experiencing an increasing trend despite limitations and restrictions imposed by the US against the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Home to the largest gas field in the world, South Pars Special Economic Energy Zone, as the capital of energy in Iran, is considered as the hub of export of non-oil products, he added.

The exports mainly included methanol, propane, butane, light- and heavy polyethylene, gas condensates, ammonia, sulfur, styrene and crude oil during the period.

Moreover, over 4,622 tons of products, valued at $105.82 million, were transited from this zone, showing a 29% hike in terms of value as compared to the same period of last year.

