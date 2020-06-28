Iran exports $1.09bn oil products via PSEEZ in three months: official

Amir Abbas Hamidi also said on Sunday that, “the exports of non-oil products from South Pars Customs Department General is experiencing an increasing trend despite limitations and restrictions imposed by the US against the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Home to the largest gas field in the world, South Pars Special Economic Energy Zone, as the capital of energy in Iran, is considered as the hub of export of non-oil products, he added.

The exports mainly included methanol, propane, butane, light- and heavy polyethylene, gas condensates, ammonia, sulfur, styrene and crude oil during the period.

China, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, India, Japan, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Italy, Germany, Turkey, Egypt and Kuwait.

Moreover, over 4,622 tons of products, valued at $105.82 million, were transited from this zone, showing a 29% hike in terms of value as compared to the same period of last year.

