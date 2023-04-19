  1. Politics
Kazakh prime minister due in Iran for bilateral talks

TEHRAN, Apr. 19 (MNA) – Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov is scheduled to visit Tehran next week.

Smailov will visit Iran at the invitation of Iran's First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber.

His trip to Tehran will be aimed at expanding the economic and commercial relations between Iran and Kazakhstan.

The Kazakh prime minister is set to hold meetings with high-ranking Iranian officials during the upcoming visit.

Iran-Kazakhstan trade volume in the first 10 months of 2022 reached $450 million. During this period, Iran's exports to Kazakhstan increased by 26.5% to $167 million and imports from Kazakhstan to Iran increased by 15% to $283 million.

