Jun 27, 2020, 8:45 PM

Aras FTZ annual exports double

TEHRAN, Jun. 27 (MNA) – Around $518 million worth of goods were exported from Aras Free Zone in Iran’s West Azarbaijan province during the last fiscal (ended March 19), indicating a 105% hike compared with the year before, said the CEO of Aras FTZ.

“Turkey, Iraq, Afghanistan, Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia, Kazakhstan and China were the top export destinations of Aras FTZ in the last year,” Mohsen Nariman also said on Saturday.

Situated in northwest Iran bordering Armenia, Azerbaijan and the semi-autonomous Nakhchivan region, Aras has become the main gateway to mainland Iran from the northern Commonwealth of Independent States.

Aras is likely to become a far more central and major player in the years to come, as the area has historical links with its northern neighbors.

