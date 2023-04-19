Iran’s defense arena reaching its highest peaks of strength

Major General Hossein Salami made the remarks on Wednesday on the sidelines of a meeting between a number of top IRGC commanders and senior commanders of the Iranian Army to mark National Army Day.

Referring to the impressive military parade in Tehran on Tuesday, Salami said that the aerial, maritime, and ground military equipment showcased in the parade heralded the “advent of a new power.”

Hailing the self-sufficiency of the Iranian Army in producing advanced equipment, IRGC’s first-in-command said these modern tools point to the rise of a “reassuring defense might” in the country.

“What was seen in this parade was not comparable even with the past few years of the Army and showed that there has been a leap in the field of producing power in the Army and that this will be a non-stop move,” he said.

The logic of “becoming more powerful in the face of major world power” has shown the path to the Iranian armed forces, Salami said, adding, “This trend will continue with an increased speed in the future and we will never stop because our enemies do not stop.”

Speaking at the meeting, the chief commander of the Iranian Army Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi lauded the unity between the Army and the IRGC.

“The unique sympathy between the Army and the IRGC, despite the enemy’s efforts to sow discord via psychological pressures and operations, is a thorn in the eye of the enemy and has dashed their hope,” Mousavi said.

