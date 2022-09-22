Iranian Armed Forces staging military parade in Tehran

Sacred Defense Week starts in Iran on September 22. The Week is annually celebrated nationwide to mark martyrs and war veterans of the Iraqi-imposed war on Iran in 1980-88.

The military parade is being held near Imam Khomeini Mausoleum in downtown Tehran.

The march is also organized coincidently across the country.

Iran's Army Commander Major General Seyyed Abdolrahim Mousavi, Iran's Minister of Defense Brigadier-General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani, and Major General Hossein Salami, the Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps are also present in this ceremony.

Iranian military watercraft will take part in a naval parade off the southern port of Bandar Abbas today to celebrate the Sacred Defense Week.

RHM/5595189