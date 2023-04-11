4 Armenian, 3 Azerbaijani soldiers killed in Tue. clashes

Four Armenian soldiers have been killed and six others wounded, Armenia’s Defense Ministry said in a statement while putting the blame on the Azeri side for the provocation.

Meanwhile, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan said in a statement that three Azerbaijani servicemen were killed in the Tuesday clashes with the Armenian side, while putting the blame on the Armenian side for initiating the clashes.

“As of 8:30 p.m., the situation on the frontline is relatively stable. In case of any change in the situation, the Ministry of Defense will issue a statement,” read a statement issued by Armenia's Ministry of Defense.

On the other hand, the Azerbaijani side's ministry said "On April 11, at about 16:20 (GMT +4), units of the Armenian armed forces from positions in the direction of Digh settlement of Goris district, subjected to intensive fire from various weapons on the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the Lachin direction.”

MNA